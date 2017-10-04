Montgomery (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Confirming what was presumed all along, Montgomery relayed Tuesday that he broke a number of ribs on his left side in the Packers' Week 4 win over the Bears. In the same conversation, he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com of his Week 5 availability, "At the end of the day, it's going to be up to me." At Wednesday's practice, Montgomery was wearing a protective vest over his midsection, according to Demovsky, which will be key in helping him avoid further aggravation of the region. Assuming he checks out well enough by the time the weekend arrives, Montgomery has a good chance to suit up Sunday in Dallas. However, with Jamaal Williams practicing in full Wednesday, the remaining backs (Aaron Jones and Devante Mays) are relatively healthy and could all have roles if Montgomery isn't 100 percent for the contest.