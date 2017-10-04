Packers' Ty Montgomery: Limited practice Wednesday
Montgomery (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Confirming what was presumed all along, Montgomery relayed Tuesday that he broke a number of ribs on his left side in the Packers' Week 4 win over the Bears. In the same conversation, he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com of his Week 5 availability, "At the end of the day, it's going to be up to me." At Wednesday's practice, Montgomery was wearing a protective vest over his midsection, according to Demovsky, which will be key in helping him avoid further aggravation of the region. Assuming he checks out well enough by the time the weekend arrives, Montgomery has a good chance to suit up Sunday in Dallas. However, with Jamaal Williams practicing in full Wednesday, the remaining backs (Aaron Jones and Devante Mays) are relatively healthy and could all have roles if Montgomery isn't 100 percent for the contest.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Confirms broken ribs•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: May not miss time•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Could play Week 5•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Will not return to Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Questionable to return with chest injury•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Full participant in Tuesday's session•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...