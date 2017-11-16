Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said prior to Thursday's practice that Montgomery (ribs) would be limited to rehab work, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

That means that Montgomery will likely be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, which isn't the most encouraging of signs for his ability to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. Even if Montgomery is able to push through the rib injury -- which he aggravated in the Week 10 win over the Bears -- and play Sunday, the Packers could look to limit his reps, potentially opening the door for rookie Jamaal Williams to serve as the team's lead back during the contest.