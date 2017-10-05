Montgomery (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Per Cohen, Montgomery wasn't present for the portion of the Packers' practice that was open to the media, but the running back apparently was able to take part in the session later in the day. It goes down as the second consecutive limited practice for Montgomery, who will likely wear a protective vest over his broken ribs if he ends up fighting through the pain to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys. The Packers will wait and see how Montgomery checks out after the team's final practice of the week Friday before determining his status for the weekend, but he'll likely earn a questionable tag, though at this point it appears he could be trending toward playing.