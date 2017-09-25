Montgomery was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice report due to a wrist injury, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The report merely serves as an estimation, given that the Packers didn't actually practice one day after beating the Bengals by a score of 27-24 in overtime. Montgomery was held to 12 carries for 35 yards and eight catches for 15 yards (on 12 targets) in the narrow victory, after putting up 203 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. The wrist injury probably doesn't pose a real threat to his availability for Thursday's game against Chicago, though the Packers may want to consider easing his workload anyway, considering Montgomery has played 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season. His 204 snaps easily rank first among all NFL running backs, while his 59 touches are tied for seventh. Montgomery hasn't been particularly efficient, but the team doesn't seem to have much confidence in top backup Jamaal Williams.