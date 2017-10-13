Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as questionable
Montgomery (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Montgomery was a full practice participant all week, and while head coach Mike McCarthy avoided any meaningful proclamations, running backs coach Ben Sirmans said Thursday that he expects Montgomery to play, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. Montgomery would be playing with the assistance of a flak jacket to protect his broken ribs, and the Packers presumably would make an effort to avoid subjecting him to big hits. With Aaron Jones coming off a 125-yard performance last week, Montgomery is highly unlikely to approach his snap rates of 90, 86 and 94 percent from the first three weeks of the season. The Packers' final decision may not be known until inactives are released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
