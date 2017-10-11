Packers' Ty Montgomery: Logs full practice
Montgomery (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
During a media session prior to practice, head coach Mike McCarthy declared he was unsure about Montgomery's potential to play in Week 6 due to the running back's recovery from broken ribs. Turning in a full session Wednesday will likely sway McCarthy's mind in favor of keeping Montgomery active Sunday at Minnesota. That said, Aaron Jones impressed mightily in a lead role this past Sunday in Dallas, so the Packers may also opt for caution with their No. 1 back. Montgomery's listing on Friday's injury report will forecast whether a return is likely this weekend.
