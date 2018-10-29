Montgomery had two carries for six yards and one reception for two yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble on a kick return late in the game.

Montgomery's role appears to have changed significantly coming out of the Packers' Week 7 bye, as he was on the field for just six plays Sunday after averaging 24 snaps over the Packers' first six games. That could have led him to try and make a play late in the game, when he brought a kick out of the end zone and fumbled at a point where a simple touchback would have given the Packers' offense a chance at a game-winning drive. Head coach Mike McCarthy said afterward Montgomery was instructed not to return the kick, and according to SI's Michael Silver, his teammates were none too pleased with Montgomery's decision to do otherwise. That leaves Montgomery's hold on a roster spot a bit tenuous moving forward, but there is not an obvious replacement for him in the backfield. It seems likely Montgomery will stick around because of that, but based on how things went Sunday, he could be stuck in an insurance role moving forward, with Aaron Jones being the top running back and Jamaal Williams taking most of the snaps Jones does not receive.