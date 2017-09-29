Montgomery is considered day-to-day as a result of his rib injury and may be able to play Sunday, Oct. 8 at Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers haven't confirmed the nature of Montgomery's rib injury but are seemingly confident he's on a track to miss no games. As evidence, head coach Mike McCarthy told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Friday that Montgomery is "preparing to play against Dallas." Without a true diagnosis, it's difficult to peg if McCarthy is in fact correct. In the end, we'll have a better bearing on his ability to suit up once the Packers release their first Week 5 injury report Wednesday.