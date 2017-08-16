Packers' Ty Montgomery: Misses practice with leg injury
Montgomery missed Tuesday's practice due to a leg injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery said he's been dealing with a soft-tissue injury in his lower leg on and off, though he didn't specify when it started. He downplayed the severity, saying he took a day off just to make sure the injury didn't get worse. Jamaal Williams got extended run with the starting offense at Tuesday's practice, coming off a preseason opener in which he outplayed Montgomery, who lost a fumble and didn't gain any yardage on three carries. The rookie seems to be making a push for a significant chunk of the workload, with Montgomery's shaky work in pass protection opening up a major opportunity.
