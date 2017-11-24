Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Montgomery (ribs) will need to practice Saturday in order to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery is making progress with his recovery, but it is of the slow variety, and he will continue to rehab Friday rather than practice. McCarthy's comments leave the door open for Montgomery to play this week, but things are not looking promising. If Montgomery remains out Sunday, Jamaal Williams would again serve as the Packers' top running back.