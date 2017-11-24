Packers' Ty Montgomery: Needs to practice Saturday to play Sunday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Montgomery (ribs) will need to practice Saturday in order to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery is making progress with his recovery, but it is of the slow variety, and he will continue to rehab Friday rather than practice. McCarthy's comments leave the door open for Montgomery to play this week, but things are not looking promising. If Montgomery remains out Sunday, Jamaal Williams would again serve as the Packers' top running back.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Remains with rehab group Wednesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Ruled out officially•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Not likely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Limited to rehab work Thursday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...