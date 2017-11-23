Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Thursday
Montgomery (ribs) was a non-participant on the Packers' injury report Thursday.
The absence marks Montgomery's second in a row (and fifth overall) as he tends to a rib injury, his second such occurrence of the season. There's a chance the Packers hold him out until the discomfort in the region dissipates, but if the backfield takes another hit in addition to Aaron Jones (knee), who is in the midst of a multi-game absence, Montgomery could be pressed into action. In the meantime, head coach Mike McCarthy will roll with Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays at running back, assuming Montgomery isn't cleared for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
