Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he thinks Montgomery (ribs) will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy added that Montgomery's latest setback with his ribs is not a "long-term concern," but it's apparently a short-term one at least, and signs are pointing to the Packers being without their top two running backs -- fellow running back Aaron Jones (knee) will also sit out -- in Week 11. If that turns out to be the case, expect Jamaal Williams to be the top running back and take on a heavy workload, with fellow rookie Devante Mays acting as Williams' backup.