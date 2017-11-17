Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that he thinks Montgomery (ribs) will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy added that Montgomery's latest setback is not a "long-term concern," but it is apparently a short-term one at least, and signs are pointing to the Packers being without their top two running backs -- fellow running back Aaron Jones (knee) will also sit out -- in Week 11. If that turns out to be the case, expect Jamaal Williams to be the top running back and Devante Mays to work as the backup.