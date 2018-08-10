Packers' Ty Montgomery: Part of rushing platoon in preseason opener
Montgomery rushed three times for nine yards and failed to catch either of his two targets during Thursday's 31-17 win over the Titans in the preseason opener.
Jamaal Williams got five first-half carries to Montgomery's three, perhaps foreshadowing the workload distribution between the two on the ground. Montgomery's a much better receiver than Williams despite his stat line in this one, and that ability should stand out more once quarterback Aaron Rodgers is under center for the games that count. Aaron Jones (hamstring) could further cut into Montgomery's workload on the ground, but Jones shouldn't be much of a threat to Montgomery's passing-down role and is suspended for two games to start the year.
