Montgomery (wrist) participated in the first session of OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Wood didn't mention any limitations for Montgomery, so it's fairly safe to assume that he has recovered from the wrist surgery he underwent in early December. Montgomery is expected to fill a hybrid role for the Packers this season, working as both a running back and a receiver for the team during 2018. He began his career in Green Bay as a wide receiver but emerged as a running back in 2016, averaging 5.9 yards per tote for the Green and Gold. Montgomery struggled to replicate that output last season, however, averaging only 3.8 yards per carry. Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones figure to factor heavily into the backfield workload in 2018, while Montgomery should receive plenty of touches both in the backfield and out wide. However, it remains to be seen how his volume will be impacted by the change.