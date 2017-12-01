Packers' Ty Montgomery: Placed on injured reserve
The Packers placed Montgomery (ribs) on injured reserve Friday.
With Montgomery having made little progress after aggravating his ribs -- which he first cracked in a Week 4 win over the Bears -- in the rematch with Chicago on Nov. 12 and already ruled out for the third consecutive game, the Packers decide it was time to shut him for the season. Montgomery's absence will leave rookies Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones (knee) to act as the team's primary running backs the rest of the way, with Jones the favorite to serve in the No. 1 role once he overcomes his own injury. The Packers promoted wideout Michael Clark from their practice squad to take Montgomery's spot on the 53-man roster.
