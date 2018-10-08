Packers' Ty Montgomery: Plays season-high 29 snaps in loss
Montgomery had four carries for 15 yards and one reception for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Montgomery played his customary complementary role Sunday, filling in for fellow backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones in both running and passing situations. Montgomery received at least four carries for the fourth straight game, but finished with more receiving yards than running yards for the fourth times in five games this season. He has generally been the third option in the Packers' backfield since Jones made his season debut in Week 3, but he played a season-high 29 snaps Sunday and has totaled at least 20 plays each week this season, and it's likely he will continue rotating into the backfield mix with Jones and Williams.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals season-best 74 yards•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals 10 touches in defeat•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Expected to work ahead of Jones•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals 40 yards in Week 2•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Plays second fiddle in opener•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Says he's fine•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...