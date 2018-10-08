Montgomery had four carries for 15 yards and one reception for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Montgomery played his customary complementary role Sunday, filling in for fellow backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones in both running and passing situations. Montgomery received at least four carries for the fourth straight game, but finished with more receiving yards than running yards for the fourth times in five games this season. He has generally been the third option in the Packers' backfield since Jones made his season debut in Week 3, but he played a season-high 29 snaps Sunday and has totaled at least 20 plays each week this season, and it's likely he will continue rotating into the backfield mix with Jones and Williams.