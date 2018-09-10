Montgomery had two carries for seven yards and two receptions for 21 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. He also returned two kicks for 47 yards in the contest.

Montgomery's output would have been far higher had a 48-yard catch and run in the first half not been wiped out by a holding penalty, but he did not have many opportunities to make an impact, as he played a clear second fiddle in the backfield to Jamaal Williams. Montgomery will operate in a similar role in Week 2, but his chances to touch the ball could dry up even further in Week 3 and beyond once fellow back Aaron Jones completes his two-game suspension. He could still see work in the return game, but that will depend on the health of primary return man Trevor Davis (hamstring), who was a late scratch Sunday night.