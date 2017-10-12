Montgomery (ribs) was full practice participant Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

During the session, Montgomery was noticeably wearing a protective flak jacket to protect his broken ribs, which took some contact. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Montgomery "felt fine" afterward, and the contraption helped him "feel comfortable" that he can absorb hits. No matter if Montgomery turns in another full practice Friday, there's a distinct chance the Packers list him as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota, with a pregame warmup serving as the last hurdle to active status. Another DNP would place rookie Aaron Jones at the top of the RB pecking order.