Packers' Ty Montgomery: Practices in full
Montgomery (ribs) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Montgomery made it through Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings without any setbacks, but be finished with only 31 yards on 11 touches (one catch) while playing 30 percent of offensive snaps. Aaron Jones handled 65 percent of the snaps and didn't fare much better with 42 yards on 14 touches (one catch). The two backs figure to remain in a timeshare Sunday against New Orleans, and while there may be more of an effort to establish the running game sans Aaron Rodgers, the trade off in terms of scoring opportunities (and expected efficiency) is a bad one. Much of Montgomery's preseason appeal was due to the expectation his team would score a lot of points, along with the expectation that defenses wouldn't be able to focus on stopping him. That equation, of course, falls to pieces without Rodgers playing quarterback.
