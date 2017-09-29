Play

Montgomery injured his chest in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bears and is questionable to return, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Montgomery was having a fantastic first drive before exiting, accumulating 28 yards on five carries. Jamaal Williams figures to see a majority of the action as long as Montgomery is out, with Aaron Jones potentially seeing some snaps as well. More news should surface on the severity of injury as Thursday's game continues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories