Montgomery rushed just four times for six yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.

TyMont saw his role diminish significantly Sunday, logging his fewest carries and rushing yards of the season. The reduced involvement appears to have largely been a direct byproduct of rookie Aaron Jones' success, as the latter exploded for 131 rushing yards while outpacing Montgomery in carries by a 17-4 margin. The workload was notably much more evenly distributed in Week 6, when Montgomery had seen 10 carries to Jones' 13. Montgomery's skill set, which includes sure hands that enable to him to play a significant role in the short passing game, would seem to dovetail nicely with offensive game plans designed to protect an inexperienced quarterback like Brett Hundley, but that didn't manifest itself Sunday. Montgomery will look to make much more of an impact when the Packers face the Lions following a Week 8 bye.