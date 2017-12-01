Packers' Ty Montgomery: Remains out this week
Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Montgomery has not practiced since aggravating his rib injury in Week 10, so it comes as no surprise that he will miss a third straight game. Jamaal Williams appears to be the favorite to lead the Packers' rushing attack this week, but Aaron Jones (knee) could return to action and play a role as well.
