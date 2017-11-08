Packers' Ty Montgomery: Replacing Jones on passing downs
Montgomery is locked in on passing downs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The role allowed Montgomery to outsnap Aaron Jones by a 24-20 margin in Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions. Montgomery also held a clear edge in terms of performance, but Jones did enough the previous four games that one bad outing won't push him out of the offense. The rookie figures to get more snaps and touches when the Packers can keep games competitive, though the team's ability to actually do so is far from assured with Brett Hundley under center. The next two games at least appear favorable in that regard, with the Packers traveling to Chicago on Sunday and then hosting the Ravens in Week 11. The matchups will be most favorable for Montgomery when the Packers are significant underdogs -- e.g. Week 12 in Pittsburgh and Week 15 in Carolina.
