Packers' Ty Montgomery: Returns to practice Tuesday
Montgomery (leg) returned to practice Tuesday after missing Saturday's preseason tilt against the Redskins, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Montgomery was forced to sit out of practice last week due to the minor leg issue, but he's back at practice Tuesday and figures to resume taking reps with the first team. Jamaal Williams is slated to return to his role as the backup, with Aaron Jones and Devante Mays providing further depth.
