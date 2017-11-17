Packers' Ty Montgomery: Ruled out officially
Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, leaving Jamaal Williams to lead the Green Bay rushing attack, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Aaron Jones (knee) already expected to miss multiple weeks, the Packers held out some hope until Friday that Montgomery might be able to avoid an absence. His failure to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's also in some danger of missing a Week 12 game against the Steelers. Jamaal Williams, Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski will handle the backfield work Sunday against the Ravens. Williams is expected to get most of the carries.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Not likely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Limited to rehab work Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Wednesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Could be ready by Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Aggravates rib injury•
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.