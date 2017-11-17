Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, leaving Jamaal Williams to lead the Green Bay rushing attack, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Jones (knee) already expected to miss multiple weeks, the Packers held out some hope until Friday that Montgomery might be able to avoid an absence. His failure to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's also in some danger of missing a Week 12 game against the Steelers. Jamaal Williams, Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski will handle the backfield work Sunday against the Ravens. Williams is expected to get most of the carries.