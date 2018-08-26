Montgomery says the foot issue that forced him out of Friday's preseason game is not a concern, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I'm not injured," the running back declared Sunday.

Good news for the Packers, with Jamaal Williams bouncing back from an ankle issue and Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games of the regular season. Jones' early-season absence could pave the way for Montgomery to see added touches early on, but Williams remains the favorite to head the team's backfield in Week 1.