Montgomery had four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 10 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.

Montgomery's first touchdown of the season came from two yards out, but he actually caught the ball on the edge on a backwards pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so it was hardly a spot where he was operating as a goal-line back. He continues to work in a three-back rotation with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and all three are splitting the snaps fairly evenly, but given that Montgomery has not led the crew in snaps in any game this season and Jones is averaging 5.9 YPC, he should be considered the third option at the position heading into the Packers' Week 7 bye.