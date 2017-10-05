Packers' Ty Montgomery: Set for another practice Thursday
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that Montgomery (ribs) will practice again Thursday after coming out of Wednesday's session without issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I thought Ty practiced well [Wednesday]," McCarthy said. "He's going to practice [Thursday], and we'll keep evaluating."
Montgomery was listed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and sported a protective vest over his broken ribs, but it's encouraging to hear that he didn't feel any unexpected pain during the on-field activity. It's expected that Montgomery will increase his involvement Thursday, though it remains to be seen if the Packers will list him as a full participant, which would add more credence to the notion that he'll be available for Sunday's tilt with the Cowboys. Even if Montgomery suits up for that contest, his role could be a bit more limited than usual while he plays through the injury, perhaps opening the door for rookie backups Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones to factor into the backfield mix to a greater extent.
