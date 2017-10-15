Packers' Ty Montgomery: Slated to split carries with Aaron Jones
Montgomery (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the VIkings, is expected to suit up for the contest, but is expected to split carries with fellow running back Aaron Jones, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Montgomery isn't expected to face any limitations heading into Sunday as he returns from a one-game absence due to multiple rib fractures, though he'll likely wear a protective vest of some sort to guard against further damage. While the injury isn't expected to inhibit Montgomery's production, the Stanford product was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry prior to missing time, which will open the door for Jones to take on a larger role in the backfield mix. Jones, who tallied 125 yards on 19 carries in the Week 5 victory over the Cowboys, is still expected to return to a backup role Sunday, but could end up vaulting ahead of Montgomery on the depth chart if he performs better of the two against Minnesota.
More News
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...