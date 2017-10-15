Montgomery (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the VIkings, is expected to suit up for the contest, but is expected to split carries with fellow running back Aaron Jones, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Montgomery isn't expected to face any limitations heading into Sunday as he returns from a one-game absence due to multiple rib fractures, though he'll likely wear a protective vest of some sort to guard against further damage. While the injury isn't expected to inhibit Montgomery's production, the Stanford product was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry prior to missing time, which will open the door for Jones to take on a larger role in the backfield mix. Jones, who tallied 125 yards on 19 carries in the Week 5 victory over the Cowboys, is still expected to return to a backup role Sunday, but could end up vaulting ahead of Montgomery on the depth chart if he performs better of the two against Minnesota.