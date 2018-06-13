Montgomery remains a part of the Packers' "running back-by-committee," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Ty can play from the backfield and still has the ability to flex him out and get the matchups we're looking for," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

McCarthy seems intent on utilizing all of the running backs at his disposal in 2018, likely spurred by the varying skill sets of and injuries suffered by the group last year. Montgomery kicked off the previous campaign as the starter, only to endure broken ribs early and season-ending wrist surgery in December. His eight absences paved the way for rookies Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams to make an impact in their own ways. Jones' explosiveness resulted in 5.5 YPC, but a knee injury contained him to five appearances in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Williams was a workhorse during that stretch, averaging 20.4 touches and 93.3 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring five touchdowns over the final eight contests. Williams would appear to have a leg up based in production and durability alone, but if McCarthy's comments have merit, Montgomery and Jones will also get in on the act in the fall.