Montgomery (leg) remained sidelined Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery is tending to a soft-tissue injury to his lower body, which is the most detail that's been revealed about the issue. Due to its lingering nature, the Packers have opted to hold him out of back-to-back practices, with head coach Mike McCarthy stating Montgomery is "working through it," according to Mike Spofford of the team's official site. In the meantime, rookie Jamaal Williams will again receive significant run with the first-team offense as he makes a claim for touches out of the backfield.