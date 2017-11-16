Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still sidelined Thursday
Montgomery (ribs) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The listing is no surprise after head coach Mike McCarthy told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site that Montgomery was slated for rehab work Thursday. Montgomery thus has one more opportunity to make an appearance in drills this week, a development that would keep the door ajar for active status Sunday against the Ravens. He seems like a better bet to join Aaron Jones (knee) in street clothes, though, leaving Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays to spearhead to the ground game.
