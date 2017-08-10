Packers' Ty Montgomery: Struggling with pass protection
Montgomery has struggled in pass protection during early training-camp practices, Rob Reischel of USA Today reports.
Montgomery spent the offseason committed to making the switch from wide receiver to running back, losing none of his speed while bulking up to 224 pounds, six more than in his previous role. However, his development into a three-down back is contingent upon an ability to keep Aaron Rodgers on his feet. If Montgomery is unable to accomplish the feat, the Packers have three rookie running backs waiting in the wings with differing skill sets. Fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams is in the mold of a traditional running back with noted skills as a pass protector, fifth-round selection Aaron Jones boasts considerable pass-catching prowess and seventh-round pick Devante Mays rounds out the backfield. Among the trio, Williams is believed to be the primary challenger to Montgomery's hold on the starting job.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: In line for more carries in 2017•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still No. 1 RB in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: May get another shot as lead back•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Currently slated for lead back role•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Will remain in backfield•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Suffers injury to ribs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Follow our 12-team standard draft LIVE
Follow along LIVE as our CBS Sports staff takes part in a 12-team standard mock draft.
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...