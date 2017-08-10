Montgomery has struggled in pass protection during early training-camp practices, Rob Reischel of USA Today reports.

Montgomery spent the offseason committed to making the switch from wide receiver to running back, losing none of his speed while bulking up to 224 pounds, six more than in his previous role. However, his development into a three-down back is contingent upon an ability to keep Aaron Rodgers on his feet. If Montgomery is unable to accomplish the feat, the Packers have three rookie running backs waiting in the wings with differing skill sets. Fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams is in the mold of a traditional running back with noted skills as a pass protector, fifth-round selection Aaron Jones boasts considerable pass-catching prowess and seventh-round pick Devante Mays rounds out the backfield. Among the trio, Williams is believed to be the primary challenger to Montgomery's hold on the starting job.