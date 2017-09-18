Packers' Ty Montgomery: Tallies 110 total yards, two scores on SNF
Montgomery rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown while securing six of seven targets for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons.
Once again, Montgomery barely left the field and, once again, seemed to be a true three-down workhorse for the Packers. Furthermore, his one-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter is more evidence that rookie Jamaal Williams isn't as huge of a threat as a touchdown vulture as he was made out to be in the preseason. If both Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) are unable to go in Week 3, Montgomery could potentially take on more responsibility as a receiver, which only improves his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Dominates backfield work•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Breaks off 25-yard run•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Limited practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Unavailable Saturday night•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...