Montgomery rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown while securing six of seven targets for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons.

Once again, Montgomery barely left the field and, once again, seemed to be a true three-down workhorse for the Packers. Furthermore, his one-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter is more evidence that rookie Jamaal Williams isn't as huge of a threat as a touchdown vulture as he was made out to be in the preseason. If both Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) are unable to go in Week 3, Montgomery could potentially take on more responsibility as a receiver, which only improves his fantasy appeal.