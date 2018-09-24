Montgomery had four carries for 16 yards and six receptions for 48 yards in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Montgomery had his most active game of the season, receiving 10 touches after putting up that same number over the first two contests. Despite the increase in opportunities, Montgomery played a season-low 20 snaps, as fellow running back Aaron Jones returned to action and joined the mix. Montgomery has been productive this season, averaging 4.9 YPC while catching nine passes, but Jones' 17 snaps nearly matched Montgomery's total despite it being his first game back, and he figures to cut into Montgomery's workload further moving forward.