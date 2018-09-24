Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals 10 touches in defeat
Montgomery had four carries for 16 yards and six receptions for 48 yards in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Montgomery had his most active game of the season, receiving 10 touches after putting up that same number over the first two contests. Despite the increase in opportunities, Montgomery played a season-low 20 snaps, as fellow running back Aaron Jones returned to action and joined the mix. Montgomery has been productive this season, averaging 4.9 YPC while catching nine passes, but Jones' 17 snaps nearly matched Montgomery's total despite it being his first game back, and he figures to cut into Montgomery's workload further moving forward.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Expected to work ahead of Jones•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals 40 yards in Week 2•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Plays second fiddle in opener•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Says he's fine•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Foot issue not believed to be serious•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Injures foot Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...