Montgomery had four carries for 10 yards and two receptions for 13 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Montgomery did not make a major impact Thursday, but he did emerge from the contest healthy, which is more than can be said for fellow running back Jamaal Williams, who exited with an ankle injury. Williams does not believe his setback is serious, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but if that turns out not to be the case and he is unable to go in the regular season opener, Montgomery would be the Packers' primary running back, as fellow ball carrier Aaron Jones (hamstring) will sit out the first two games of the season while serving a suspension.