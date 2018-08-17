Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals 23 yards in exhibition game
Montgomery had four carries for 10 yards and two receptions for 13 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Montgomery did not make a major impact Thursday, but he did emerge from the contest healthy, which is more than can be said for fellow running back Jamaal Williams, who exited with an ankle injury. Williams does not believe his setback is serious, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but if that turns out not to be the case and he is unable to go in the regular season opener, Montgomery would be the Packers' primary running back, as fellow ball carrier Aaron Jones (hamstring) will sit out the first two games of the season while serving a suspension.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Part of rushing platoon in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Getting no-huddle reps•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still has role in backfield•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Participant at OTAs•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Could fill hybrid role in 2018•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Will undergo wrist surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....