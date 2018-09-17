Montgomery had five carries for 31 yards and one reception for nine yards in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.

Montgomery had a couple nice runs in Sunday's contest, but he was still the second option in the Packers' backfield, playing 26 snaps to Jamaal Williams' 47. Montgomery has averaged 24.5 snaps per game through two weeks, but that number could fall a bit moving forward, as fellow running back Aaron Jones has completed a two-game suspension and will presumably cut into the playing time of both Montgomery and Williams.