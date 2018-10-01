Packers' Ty Montgomery: Totals season-best 74 yards
Montgomery had five carries for 18 yards and two receptions for 56 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bills.
Montgomery played 20 snaps Sunday, the third most among Packers running backs, but that was still enough for him to make an impact, most of which came on a 43-yard reception. The Packers have split the snaps among Montgomery, Jamaal Williams, and Aaron Jones fairly evenly since Jones made his season debut in Week 3, and all have been effective, so that plan could continue in order to give defenses multiple looks and keep all three backs fresh and healthy.
