Packers' Ty Montgomery: Unavailable Saturday night
Montgomery (leg) didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Redskins, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Montgomery is dealing with a vague lower-body injury that prevented him from taking part in practice this week. Jamaal Williams should take over as the No. 1 tailback in his absence, with Devante Mays and Aaron Jones rotating in afterward.
