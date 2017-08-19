Play

Montgomery (leg) didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Redskins, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Montgomery is dealing with a vague lower-body injury that prevented him from taking part in practice this week. Jamaal Williams should take over as the No. 1 tailback in his absence, with Devante Mays and Aaron Jones rotating in afterward.

