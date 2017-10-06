Montgomery (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Dallas, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A limited practice participant all week, Montgomery was hoping to avoid any missed time with the help of a protective vest to cover his broken ribs. The Packers apparently believe it's a bit too much to ask this soon, though they aren't quite ready to officially rule out their top running back. In the likely event Montgomery is inactive, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones figure to form a committee in the backfield.