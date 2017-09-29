Montgomery (chest) will not return to Thursday's game against the Bears.

An initial insight from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport indicates that Montgomery suffered broken ribs early in the game and played several snaps before exiting, but the Packers have yet to confirm this report. Losing the talented running back for an extended period of time would be a big blow for Green Bay as he has been a workhorse early in the season, logging 204 snaps through the team's first three games, 31 more than any other running back in the NFL. Jamaal Williams would be next in line in the Packers' backfield, with Aaron Jones potentially seeing work as well.