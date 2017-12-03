Montgomery (ribs), who was placed on injured reserve Friday, will undergo wrist surgery in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Montgomery was ruled out for his third straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers due to the rib injuries before being shuttled to IR, it appears his need for wrist surgery was the primary reason behind the transaction. Montgomery should be fully recovered from both issues by the time training camp commences next summer, but the Packers will be forced to ride out the current season with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as their primary running backs.