Packers' Ty Montgomery: Will undergo wrist surgery
Montgomery (ribs), who was placed on injured reserve Friday, will undergo wrist surgery in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Montgomery was ruled out for his third straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers due to the rib injuries before being shuttled to IR, it appears his need for wrist surgery was the primary reason behind the transaction. Montgomery should be fully recovered from both issues by the time training camp commences next summer, but the Packers will be forced to ride out the current season with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as their primary running backs.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...