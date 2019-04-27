Packers' Ty Summers: Drafted by Green Bay
The Packers selected Summers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 226th overall.
Well, it took until the Packers' last draft pick, but they finally added a middle linebacker in the form of Summers. The TCU product struggled in pass coverage, primarily providing value as a pass-rushing inside linebacker and two-down thumper, so it's safe to say 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks should be considered the front runner to start opposite Blake Martinez despite failing to impress in limited work during his rookie campaign.
