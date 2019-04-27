The Packers selected Summers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

Well, it took until the Packers' last draft pick, but they finally added a middle linebacker in the form of Summers. The TCU product struggled in pass coverage, primarily providing value as a pass-rushing inside linebacker and two-down thumper, so it's safe to say 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks should be considered the front runner to start opposite Blake Martinez despite failing to impress in limited work during his rookie campaign.

