Summers suffered a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Summers exited the contest in the first half and didn't return after halftime. He works as a reserve behind Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson, and most of the rookie's contributions come on special teams. He'll look to utilize the upcoming bye in order to be ready for Week 12's matchup against the 49ers.