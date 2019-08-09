Summers had 10 tackles (nine solo) in Thursday's preseason opener.

Summers missed some time in OTAs with a hamstring injury, but he has not been slowed during training camp, and was able to get on the field for the Packers' first exhibition game. He had one of the best nights of any Packer, easily leading the team in tackles and also snaps, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Summers still has some work to do to lock up a spot on the roster coming out of training camp, but his chances to make the cut are looking good after his first shot to show what he can do in live action.

