Summers practiced all week and has been cleared by the league's concussion protocol, Olivia Reiner of The Journal Sentinel reports.

Summers left in the first half of Green Bay's last game but has had an extra week of rest, thanks to the bye week, and appears set to play Sunday. Assuming he's active, Summers will feature primarily on special teams.

