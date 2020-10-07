Summers recorded seven tackles (six solo) across 52 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Falcons.
Summers has slotted in nicely for Christian Kirksey (shoulder) over the past two weeks, totaling 16 tackles in the contests. He only trails Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith for defensive reps among linebackers during that stretch as well.
