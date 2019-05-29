Summers didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Summers didn't come into OTAs with an injury, so this news is somewhat surprising. He was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in April's draft, and brings value as a pass-rushing LB and two-down thumper. It's unclear how long the injury will keep Summers sidelined.

