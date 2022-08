Summers did not practice Monday due to an illness, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Summers' absence could be nothing more than a minor concern given it is his first missed practice during training camp. The 26-year-old is vying with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, though he played 267 special-teams snaps last year and figures to contribute primarily via this phase for the fourth-straight season with Green Bay